Indian Overseas Bank recruitment 2018: Specialist Officer vacancies, apply at iob.in

Indian Overseas Bank recruitment 2018: Indian Overseas Bank has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the twenty vacancies of Specialist Officer. The candidates willing to apply can do so through the official website, iob.in on or before August 4, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 20

Post wise vacancy details:

Manager (Information Security): 4

Senior Manager (Information Security): 4

Manager (Information System Audit): 6

Senior Manager (Information System Audit): 6

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess B.E/ B.Tech degree or Post graduate degree with a work experience as per notification.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online exam and interview. The selected candidates will be on a probation period of two years from the date of joining the bank.

Application fee:

The selected candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For SC/ST/PwD category, the candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

How to apply:

The candidates have to apply through the official website, iob.in, on or before August 4.

