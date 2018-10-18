Indian Bank PO prelims result 2018 declared at indianbank.in

Indian Bank PO result 2018 declared at indianbank.in, know how to check Indian Bank PO result 2018 declared at indianbank.in, know how to check

Indian Bank PO result 2018: Indian Bank has released the result for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam on the official website, indianbank.in. The online application process was started in August and the prelims exam was conducted on October 6, 2018. The main exam will now be held on November 4.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their scores in the prelims, main and interview round. The successful aspirants will be called for nine month Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB), Bangalore followed by a three months internship at any of the Indian Bank Branches.

Indian Bank PO result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the career tab

Step 3: Then click on the link “DETAILED ADVERTISMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS THROUGH ON BOARDING”

Step 4: Now open the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the main exam

Step 5: Check and download the result

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 417 ‘

Category wise vacancy details

SC: 62

ST: 31

OBC: 112

General: 212

The download of call letters for main examination is expected to begin from October 22.

