Indian Bank PO recruitment 2018: 417 Probationary Officer vacancies, apply online at indianbank.in

Indian Bank PO recruitment 2018: Indian Bank has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). All the interested, eligible candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, indianbank.in. The online application process will conclude on August 27 and the prelims exam will be conducted on October 6, 2018.

The selected candidates have to do a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance Course (PGDBF) at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB), which has been established jointly by Indian Bank and Manipal Global Education Service Pvt Ltd.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 417 ‘

Category wise vacancy details

SC: 62

ST: 31

OBC: 112

General: 212

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected through Preliminary, Main examination followed by an interview.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university approved by UGC.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 30 years. The different category candidates will be subjected to age relaxation as per the norms.

Important dates (Tentative schedule)

Commencement of online registration and application fees: August 1, 2018

Closure of of online registration and application fees: August 27, 2018

Download of Call letters: After September 24, 2018

Date for Preliminary Examination: October 6, 2018

Result of Preliminary Examination: October 17, 2018

Download of call letters for Main examination: October 22, 2018

Date for Main Examination: November 4, 2018.

How to apply:

The candidates may apply through the official website indianbank.in on or before August 27, 2018.

