Indian Bank PO Mains results declared, check at indianbank.in

Indian Bank PO Mains results 2018: Indian Bank has released the results of Indian Bank Probationary Officer (PO) Mains examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website, indianbank.in.

The candidates who have successfully cleared the Mains examinations now have to appear for the interview that is scheduled to be conducted from December 27, 2018 to January 2, 2019. The admit card for the interview process will be released soon on the official website.

The main examination was conducted on November 4. The bank released the results of the preliminary examination on October 18.

Indian Bank PO Main results 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, indianbank.in

Step 2: Click on ‘PO result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their scores in the prelims, main and interview round. The successful aspirants will be called for nine month Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB), Bangalore followed by a three months internship at any of the Indian Bank Branches.