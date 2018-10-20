Indian Bank PO Mains admit card 2018 to be released soon, download at indianbank.in

Indian Bank PO Mains admit card 2018: The main examination will be conducted on November 4 Indian Bank PO Mains admit card 2018: The main examination will be conducted on November 4

Indian Bank PO Mains admit card 2018: Indian Bank is expected to release the admit card for the Probationary Officer Mains examination on October 22. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website, indianbank.in. The main examination will be conducted on November 4. The bank released the results of the preliminary examination on October 18.

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, indianbank.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their scores in the prelims, main and interview round. The successful aspirants will be called for nine month Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB), Bangalore followed by a three months internship at any of the Indian Bank Branches.

