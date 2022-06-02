IDBI Bank recruitment 2022: Apply for 1544 vacancies; here’s how to apply

IDBI Bank Jobs 2022: IDBI Bank has invited online job applications for contract-based executive and assistant manager posts. The last date to apply is June 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website — idbibank.in.

The IDBI examination will be conducted on July 9, 2022, for the executive post and on July 23 for the assistant manager post, in an online mode.

Vacancy details

This recruitment process will fill a total number of 1544 vacancies in the organisation, out of which 1044 posts are for executives (on contracts) and 500 posts are for assistant managers (grade-A) posts.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IDBI website — idbibank.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ link

Step 3: Click on link that reads ‘Current Openings’

Step 4: Open ‘Recruitment Notification for Executive on Contract – 2022’

Step 5: Fill the required details and upload the required documents in the mentioned size

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Download and save the application form for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Applicants must have a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university by the Government of India. However, Diploma courses will not be considered.

Age limit: Candidates applying for executive post should be at least 20 years old, and the maximum age limit is 25 years old. For the assistant manager post, candidates must be between 21 to 28 years old. Age relaxation of 5 years is given to SC/ST candidates and 10 years for benchmark disabilities.

Application fees

Candidates from the unreserved category need to pay Rs 1000 as the application fee and SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs.200.