IBPS SO recruitment 2018: Registration process begins, know how to apply at ibps.in

IBPS SO recruitment 2018: The registration process for the specialist officer cadre posts has started by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) this week. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can do so from the official website — ibps.in.

Read | IBPS SO Prelims admit card released

Advertising

The online application process will be closed on November 26, 2018 and the IBPS will conduct the preliminary exam on December 29 and 30. The IBPS SO recruitment exam will be held for various posts. Below is the list given:

IBPS SO 2019: Vacancy details

Marketing Officer: 302 posts

HR/ Personnel Officer: 81 posts

Law Officer: 75 posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari: 69 posts

Agricultural Field Officer: 853 posts

IT Officer: 219 posts

IBPS SO 2018: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website for IBPS as mentioned above.

Advertising

Step 2: Click on the notification for online application (once it has been released).

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit the application.

Step 4: Download the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

IBPS SO admit card for the preliminary exam will be released in December. The result is expected to release in January and the successful candidates will be able to download the hall tickets for the main online exam in the same. IBPS SO main is expected to be held on January 27, 2019.

IBPS SO 2018 selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 question and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.