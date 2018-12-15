IBPS SO prelims syllabus: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is scheduled to conduct the examinations for specialist officer cadre posts on December 29 and 30. The admit card for the examinations has already been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website, ibps.in.

Advertising

The result is expected to release in January and the successful candidates will be able to download the hall tickets for the main online exam in the same. IBPS SO main is expected to be held on January 27, 2019.

IBPS SO prelims 20018: Syllabus in detail

English Language: Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling, Active/ Passive voice Comprehensions, Seen and unseen passages.

Current affairs and General Awareness: Indian Banking systems and its history, Monetary policies, news related to RBI, SBI, and other banks, an overview of Indian Financial System, Government Schemes on capital & money market.

Advertising

READ | IBPS SO prelims syllabus: Admit card released, exams from December 29

Reasoning: Word formation, Statement and conclusions Syllogism, Statement and assumptions, Statement and arguments, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Passage and conclusions, Alphabet test, Series Test, Number, Series test, Odd figure Out, Analogy, Miscellaneous Test,

Mathematics: Ratio and proportion, Averages, Time and work, Speed, Distance and time, Height and Distances, Logarithms, Permutation and combinations, Simple and compound interest, Percentages, Partnership, Clocks, Volume and surface Area, Bar & Graphs, Line charts, Tables, Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Pie charts.

IBPS SO 2018: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 question and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected