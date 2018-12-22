IBPS SO exam 2018: Last-minute tips that will help you to nail the exam

Conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the IBPS SO exam is taken by lakhs of students who aspire to be specialist officers in disciplines like IT, Marketing, HR, Law and Rajbhasha Adhikari to name a few. The IBPS SO 2018 main examination is scheduled for January 27, 2019, while the prelims will be held on December 29 and December 30, 2018.

With just two weeks left for the exams to commence, it is time to start winding up your preparations. However, it is also important make the last few days of preparation count.

IBPS SO prelims syllabus

To take a little pressure off your back, let’s look at some of the tips that will help you achieve the desired result.

Refrain from picking up new topics: With only days left for the preliminary exams, try to avoid touching any topics as you will end up confused. Instead, concentrate on the areas you have already covered and revise accordingly. Work on your strengths, rather than wasting away your precious time worrying about topics you didn’t get the time to prepare earlier.

Focus on your strong points: While it’s a no-brainer, many students make the fatal mistake of neglecting their strong points. In a competitive exam like the IBPS SO, it’s crucial to focus on topics you are good with. Make a checklist of strong points and start revising them rigorously. Following this strategy will not only help build your confidence but also ensure you answer all the questions accurately from those topics in the exam.

Take more mock tests: ‘Practice makes perfect’ – this adage holds even more relevance to IBPS SO aspirants. In the last few days before the exam, solve mock tests and previous years’ question papers. Once you are done, analyze your answer sheet carefully to know your level of preparedness. Go through each section thoroughly to understand which topics and areas require more emphasis. This will help you spot your mistakes and rectify them, so they aren’t repeated during the exam. Taking mock tests will also enable you to manage your time efficiently as you gear up for the actual exam.

Keep a calm mind: Appearing for a competitive exam is a nerve-wracking experience, but handling the pressure with a composed mind is the key to success. If you find it difficult to fight the pre-exam stress, you can try to meditate or watch motivational videos. Follow a normal study routine and don’t try to pull all-nighters as it can make a negative impact on your performance. Sleep on time, stay hydrated and have some light food before leaving for the exam hall. Don’t forget to carry your identity proofs, stationery items and other required documents.

Formulate a section-wise strategy: The IBPS SO exam paper consists of three sections and you need to clear the sectional cutoff. While Reasoning and English Language are common for both, candidates aspiring for the role of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer also have Quantitative Aptitude. On the other hand, candidates aiming for the role of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari will have to attempt the General Awareness section.

Since sectional timing has now been introduced in the prelims, you should formulate a strategy while attempting questions of each section. It’s advisable to start with the English Language section as questions here are mainly straightforward. However, if you are confident, you can solve the reasoning section first to score high marks. Finally, you can attempt the Quantitative Aptitude or the General Awareness section.

– The author is Founder & CEO, Adda247