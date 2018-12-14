IBPS SO 2019 notification out, application process to begin from November 6

IBPS SO 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification regarding the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can do so from the official website (ibps.in).

The online application process will begin from November 6 and will be closed on November 26, 2018. The preliminary exam will be conducted at the end of the year, December 29, 30.

Posts available:

IT officer Agriculture field officer Rajbhasha Adhikari Law officer HR/Personnel officer Marketing officer

Important dates:

Application process begins- November 6, 2018

Last date to apply- November 26, 2018

Preliminary online exam- December 29 and 30, 2018

Admit card for prelims exam: December 2018

Main online exam- January 27, 2019

Admit card for Main exam: January 2019

Eligibility:

– Candidates must be at least 20 years old – Candidates should be no older than 30 – Candidates should have the required educational qualifications for their respective posts.

IBPS SO 2018 selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 question and a total score of 125 marks. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

IBPS SO 2018 preliminary exam pattern:

In the two-hour long paper, 50 questions each will be asked from three sections – English language (25 marks), Reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) with special reference to banking industry.

Steps to apply for IBPS SO 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website for IBPS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for online application (once it has been released).

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit the application.

Step 4: Download the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

