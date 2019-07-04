IBPS RRB to be conducted in 13 regional languages: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

IBPS RRB 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment examination in 13 regional languages. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said, “Examination for Regional Rural Banks to be conducted in 13 regional languages.”

To provide a level playing field & to expand employment possibilities for local youths,it has been decided that examination for direct recruitment of officers (Scale-I)& OfficeAssistant inRRBs will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to English & Hindi :@nsitharaman — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) July 4, 2019 Advertising

“To provide a level playing field & to expand employment possibilities for local youths ,it has been decided that examination for direct recruitment of officers (Scale-I)& OfficeAssistant inRRBs will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to English & Hindi,” Finance Minister mentioned in the Parliament.

The examination for Officer Scale 1 will be conducted on August 3, 4 and 11 and Office Assistant on August 17, 18 and 25.

IBPS will select candidates on the basis of preliminary, main followed by interview round. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020.

Advertising

IBPS will conduct pre-exam training for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I.

The IBPS will conduct training will be held at Warangal, Anantapur, Naharlagun (Papumpare), Guwahati, Ajmer, Raibareilly, Guntur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Lucknow, Mandi, Jammu, Ranchi, Dharwad, Varanasi, Mallapuram, Patna, Imphal, Jodhpur, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Salem, Howrah, Moradabad, Puducherry, Ludhiana , Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Dehradun, and Nagpur.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.