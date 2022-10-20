IBPS RRB PO: Results for officer scale 2, 3 declared; interview likely from November 14

IBPS CRP RRB Phase 11: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released the results for the Common Recruitment Process- Regional Rural Bank phase 11 for officer scale 2 (specialist) and officer scale 3. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results at the official website — ibps.in

The tentative date for the interview is November 14 onwards.

IBPS CRP RRB Phase 11: Officer scale 2 and 3, how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — ibps.in

Step 2: Click on CRP RRB tab on the left hand side

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password and security code

Step 4: Check your result and download it for future reference

The results for officer scale 2 (GBO) for CRP RRB phase 11 will be declared late in the evening. The examination was conducted on September 24.

The official notification read, “All documents as prescribed in the advertisement and/ or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview. Candidature of the candidates failing to produce such prescribed documents at the time of interview shall be summarily rejected without any intimation or notice and they also will not be permitted to participate in the interview.”

At the time of the interview, photograph and biometric right thumb impression of the candidate will be verified. It should be the same as at the time of online single examination.