Tuesday, September 18, 2018
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims 2018: Score to be displayed today, check at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the scores through the official website, ibps.in. The main examination will be conducted on September 30.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 3:22:53 pm
ibps, ibps.in, rrb result, rrb, rrb officer scale 1 scores, rrb result 2018, ibps rrb officer scale i prelims 2018 IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims 2018: The main examination will be conducted on September 30

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims 2018: The scores of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) preliminary recruitment exam for scale 1 officers will be declared by evening today, September 18. All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the scores through the official website, ibps.in. Earlier, the result was declared on September 7.

There are a total of 3,312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts. IBPS RRB PO 2018 was conducted on August 11, 12, 18, 2018. All those who will qualify the same will then have to appear for the mains which are scheduled for September 30.

IBPS PO mains result 2018: How to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the main page, there will be declaration saying “Click here to IBPS Probationary Prelims Exam Scores 2017′

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be taken to a new page where you will have to enter your details such as registration number, password (which might be your date of birth or as specified by IBPS), and an image code

Step 4: Your scores will be displayed when you click on “Submit” after entering your details.

