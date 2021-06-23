IBPS RRB PO/Clerk 2021 provisional allotment result under reserve list released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment 2021 under the reserved list for Regional Rural Banks (RRB). The provisional allotment list has been released for the post of IBPS RRB 2021 PO (officer scale I) and clerk (office assistant).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their IBPS RRB provisional allotment result from the IBPS official website i.e. – ibps.in. IBPS has released the provisional list state-wise.

IBPS RRB PO/Clerk provisional allotment result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage- “IBPS RRB provisional allotment under reserved list”

Step 3: Click on the link of the post you applied for.

Step 4: On the new window, select the state.

Step 5: Check your registration number in the list

IBPS has released the reserve list of selected candidates for IBPS RRB PO in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

Whereas, the reserved list for clerk posts in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.