IBPS RRB officer scale 1, 2 and 3 Mains Result 2018 declared at ibps.in

IBPS RRB officer scale 1, 2 and 3 Mains Result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale 1, 2, 3 Mains examinations. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, ibps.in. The examination was conducted on September 30 for recruitment to 3,312 vacancies.

IBPS RRB officer scale 1, 2 and 3 Mains Result 2018: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the IBPS RRB officer scale I, II, III call results.

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

