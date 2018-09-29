IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains I, II, III 2018 admit card released at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018: The IBPS RRB Main examination is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, September 30 IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018: The IBPS RRB Main examination is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, September 30

IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale I, II, III Mains examinations. The candidates who have applied for the exams can download the IBPS RRB admit card from the official website, ibps.in. This year, IBPS has released a total of 3,312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the mains exam on September 30. This year, a single exam will be conducted for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and III on September 30, 2018.

IBPS RRB admit cards 2018: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the IBPS RRB officer scale I, II, III call letter.

Step 3: Click on the link provided to download the call letter.

Step 4: Fill in your details like registration number etc in the fields provided.

Step 5: Save a copy of the call letter for further reference.

