IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the RRB Officer Scale I Mains 2018 examination on Sunday, September 30. This year, a single exam will be conducted for recruitment to IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III posts. Earlier, a recruitment notification of 3,312 vacant posts has been released.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018: Last minute tips and tricks

With only a few hours left for the exam, one might be busy revising the preparation and must be geared up for the paper, here are some tips before appearing for the examinations.

Call letter: The admit card is the only and most important time is wasted the next day searching for it. Along with it, you also have to bring your recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it and a valid photo document which is required to carry inside the examination hall. Make sure that a night before the exam, you keep the same inside your bag ( PAN card/ passport/ permanent driving licence/ voter’s card/ bank passbook) in original and a photocopy.

Time: It is always better to reach the examination venue before time than reaching late and missing out giving the paper, for which you have worked so hard. Leave your house on time in order to avoid any uncalled traffic or last moment confusion. No matter what, you won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall if you reach late.

Venue name: It is always smart to jot down the address of your examination venue on a piece of paper and carry the same till you reach the same. This will turn out to be helpful in case you forget the route or find difficulty in locating the venue.

Items banned: Candidates should keep in mind that certain items are prohibited inside the hall and if one is found keeping any of it, his her candidature can be cancelled. Items such as calculators (separate or with a watch), books, notebooks or written notes, cell phones (with or without camera facility), or any other electronic device will not be allowed during the examination.

Items required: You should bring with you a ball-point pen for marking your answers.

