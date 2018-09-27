IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018: How to prepare

IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018: The examination will be conducted on September 30, 2018. (Image source: pixabay.com) IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018: The examination will be conducted on September 30, 2018. (Image source: pixabay.com)

IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the RRB Officer Scale I Mains 2018 examination on September 30. This year, a single exam will be conducted for recruitment to IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III posts. Earlier, a recruitment notification of 3,312 vacant posts has been released. In order to secure good marks and qualify in IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains, here is the Preparation Strategy

IBPS RRB Officer Scale Exam Pattern

For IBPS RRB Mains Examination, a total of 200 questions will be asked from all the subjects. The number of questions from each subject is 40. The total time allotted to solve these 200 questions is 2 hours.

For IBPS RRB Mains Examination, there will be 5 sections

1. Reasoning Ability

2. Quantitative Aptitude

3. General Awareness

4. English/ Hindi Language

5. Computer Language

A candidate will be negatively marked for a wrong answer. If the candidate clears this exam, he/she will be selected for the post of IBPS RRB Office Assistant. The candidates will be allotted seats in various Regional Rural Bank based on the scores achieved in IBPS RRB Mains. Section-wise Tips & Tricks

Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Section, being a vast section, comprised of a number of topics.

1. Start preparing topic by topic and then make yourself clear with Questions under Reasoning that is your strength. Segregate the topics which you are weak in and practice those every day.

2. Don’t try to cover everything included in the syllabus. Just focus on the important topics which carry a high weightage of marks.

Here are the questions based on previous year exam

1. Sitting Arrangement and Puzzles: 21

2. Direction Sense: 4

3. Data Sufficiency: 5

4. Machine Input-Output: 5

5. Logical Reasoning: 5

Quantitative Aptitude

To master this area, you need to combine skills with strategy. What is essential is that you need to have an idea of all the types of questions that are asked, so that you can attempt them in the correct manner.

1. Learn tables and squares till 30, cube till 15, cube roots up to 10 and fractions up to 15. With the exam pressure in your head, it would act as a booster if you know the answer to any of the questions beforehand.

2. Use tips tricks or direct formulas that can be used to conclude the answer.

3. Solve various math puzzles like sudoku which will help in logical building.

Here are the questions based on previous year exam:

Data Interpretation: 20

Time and Work: 1

Ratio and Proportion: 1

Partnership: 1

Wrong Number Series: 5

Data Sufficiency: 5

Miscellaneous (Probability, Mixture and Allegation, Boat and Stream etc.) : 7

English Language

Candidates’ understanding of the Basics of English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. his/her writing ability would be tested.

English Section in Mains judges your ability to understand English and Proper Usage of Grammar. For improvement on understanding English Read Newspapers and Books on Grammar.

Work on your vocabulary as it helps in solving one-word substitution and sentence correction questions.

You need to develop a habit to learn new words daily from newspapers, news channels, books etc. It will help you to build up your own vocab of essential word

Here are the questions based on previous year exam:

Reading Comprehension (Economic breakdown) – 14 Questions

Sentence Filler (Idioms/ sentence/ word based) – 10 Questions

Sentence Improvement – 5 Questions

Opposite Pairs, Sentence connectors: 11

Computer Knowledge

You need to limit yourself towards developing a basic understanding of these topics since the level of questions will be elementary in IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains Examination. But, make sure you attempt a bunch of online mock tests.

General Awareness

Most candidates are able to secure good marks in this section but there is a significant number question which candidates might find confusing. Maximum questions in this section are generally asked from the topics related to:

Current Affairs (last 6 months)

Banking Awareness – Indian Financial System

History and Structure of Indian Banking

Indian Economy

Regulatory bodies – RBI, SEBI, IRDA, PFRDA, FSDC, FMC

History/Functions/Roles of RBI

Budget Basics

Current Union Budget

International Organisations/ Financial Institutions.

