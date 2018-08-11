Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims exam 2018: Check analysis of slot 1

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims exam 2018: Check analysis of slot 1

IBPS RRB 2018: Check detailed analysis of slot 1 of the office scale 1 posts

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 11, 2018 12:57:44 pm
IBPS RRB, ibps rrb officer scale 1, ibps rrb analysis IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims exam 2018: Check analysis of slot 1
Related News

IBPS RRB 2018: The IBPS is conducting the RRB Officer Scale – I preliminary exam 2018 from today, that is, August 11. Spanning a period of one week (ending August 18, 2018), the exam is held in four-time slots — two each in morning and evening.

In the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) exam, a total of 80 questions had to be answered in 45 minutes. It comprised only two sections i.e. Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude with each correct answer will get one mark while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

As per  Mayank Garg, Mentor, Career Launcher, the reasoning section’s difficulty level was moderate. If an aspirant has attempted 26-30 questions, then the chances of scoring is high while in the quantitative aptitude a good score can be achieved, if he/she has attempted 20-14 questions correctly. Note: Section wise and overall cut-offs are not uniform for all states.

ibps rrb, ibps rrb officer 1, ibps rrb analysis

ibps rrb, ibps rrb officer 1, ibps rrb analysis

The reasoning section was dominated by questions based on analytical reasoning. There were 6 sets of Analytical Reasoning (Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement). The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

ibps rrb, ibps rrb officer 1, ibps rrb analysis

There were three sets of data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate and questions were calculative.

IBPS RRB 2018 Office Assistant preliminary exam will be conducted on August 19 and 25 and September 1, 2018 and the mains exam for the same will be conducted on October 7, 2018.

Must Watch

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement