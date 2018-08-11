IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims exam 2018: Check analysis of slot 1 IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims exam 2018: Check analysis of slot 1

IBPS RRB 2018: The IBPS is conducting the RRB Officer Scale – I preliminary exam 2018 from today, that is, August 11. Spanning a period of one week (ending August 18, 2018), the exam is held in four-time slots — two each in morning and evening.

In the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) exam, a total of 80 questions had to be answered in 45 minutes. It comprised only two sections i.e. Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude with each correct answer will get one mark while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

As per Mayank Garg, Mentor, Career Launcher, the reasoning section’s difficulty level was moderate. If an aspirant has attempted 26-30 questions, then the chances of scoring is high while in the quantitative aptitude a good score can be achieved, if he/she has attempted 20-14 questions correctly. Note: Section wise and overall cut-offs are not uniform for all states.

The reasoning section was dominated by questions based on analytical reasoning. There were 6 sets of Analytical Reasoning (Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement). The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

There were three sets of data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate and questions were calculative.

IBPS RRB 2018 Office Assistant preliminary exam will be conducted on August 19 and 25 and September 1, 2018 and the mains exam for the same will be conducted on October 7, 2018.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd