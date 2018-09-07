IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims 2018 result released, check at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims result 2018: All those who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results through the official website — ibps.in. IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims result 2018: All those who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results through the official website — ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims result 2018: The result of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) preliminary recruitment exam for scale 1 officers has been declared on Friday, September 7. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results through the official website — ibps.in. There are a total of 3312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts. IBPS RRB PO 2018 was conducted on August 11, 12, 18, 2018. All those who will qualify the same will then have to appear for the mains which are scheduled for September 30.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims result 2018 : How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the main page, there will be declaration saying “Click here to IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam Result 2018′

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be taken to a new page where you will have to enter your details such as registration number, password (which might be your date of birth or as specified by IBPS), and an image code

Step 4: Your result will be displayed when you click on “Submit” after entering your details

