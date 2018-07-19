IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims 2018: Admit cards to be released next week at ibps.in, read details

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Admit Card 2018: The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, ibps.in IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Admit Card 2018: The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, ibps.in

IBPS RRB admit card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the admit cards for the sixth preliminary recruitment exam for scale 1 officers in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) by July 26, as per the media reports. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card from the official website, ibps.in, once released. There are a total of 3312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts.

IBPS RRB PO 2018 will be conducted exams on August 11, 12, 18, 2018 (Preliminary Exam) and the mains exam for the same will be conducted on September 30. This year, a single exam will be conducted for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II & III on 30th September 2018.

IBPS RRB 2018 Office Assistant preliminary exam will be conducted on August 19 and 25 and September 1, 2018 and the mains exam for the same will be conducted on October 7, 2018.

IBPS RRB admit card 2018: Eligibility criteria

Age limit

For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager): Candidate should be less than 21 years and more than 40 years. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1978 and later than 31.05.1997 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): Candidate should be less than 21 years and more than 32 years. candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3, 1986 and later than May 31, 1997 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager): Candidate should be less than 18 years and more than 30 years. i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3, 1988 and later than May 31, 2000 (both dates inclusive)

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Candidate should be less than 18 years and more than 28 years. i.e. candidates should have not been born earlier than June 2, 1990 and later than June 1, 2000 (both dates inclusive)

Age relaxation as per the rules.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2018: Important dates

Preliminary Examination Officer Scale-I: 11th, 12th, 18th August 2018

Office Assistant: 19th, 25th August and 1st September 2018

Online Examination – Main / Single Officers (I, II & III): 30th September 2018

Office Assistant Mains Exam: 7th October 2018

Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant): January 2019.

