IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Mains exam admit card 2018 released, check at ibps.in

IBPS RRB admit card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale I, II, III Mains examinations. The candidates who have applied for the exams can download the IBPS RRB admit card from the official website, ibps.in. This year, IBPS has released a total of 3,312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the mains exam on September 30. This year, a single exam will be conducted for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and III on September 30, 2018.

IBPS RRB admit cards 2018: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the IBPS RRB officer scale I, II, III call letter.

Step 3: Click on the link provided to download the call letter.

Step 4: Fill in your details like registration number etc in the fields provided.

Step 5: Save a copy of the call letter for further reference.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2018: Important dates

Online Examination – Main / Single Officers (I, II & III): 30th September 2018

Office Assistant Mains Exam: 7th October 2018

Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant): January 2019.

