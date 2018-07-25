IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Admit Card 2018 to release by July 26 at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2018: The call letters of IBPS RRB will be available at ibps.in IBPS RRB Admit Card 2018: The call letters of IBPS RRB will be available at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims Admit Card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the admit cards for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale 1 by July 26. The candidates who have applied for the exams can download the IBPS RRB admit card from the official website, ibps.in, once released. This year, IBPS has released a total of 3,312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the RRB PO recruitment preliminary exams on August 11, 12, 18, 2018 and the mains exam for the same will be conducted on September 30. This year, a single exam will be conducted for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and III on September 30, 2018.

IBPS RRB admit cards 2018: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the IBPS RRB officer scale 1 call letter.

Step 3: Click on the link provided to download the call letter.

Step 4: Fill in your details like registration number etc in the fields provided.

Step 5: Save a copy of the call letter for further reference.

We suggest candidates download their admit cards early as they need to cross-check whether all details are marked correctly or not. In case, there are some issues, they should immediately contact the IBPS authorities.

