IBPS RRB officer scale 1, 2 and 3 mains result 2018 declared at ibps.in: How to download

IBPS RRB officer scale 1, 2 & 3 Mains Result 2018: The result of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) main recruitment exam for scale I, II and III officers has been released on October 15. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results, once released at the official website — ibps.in. There are a total of 3312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts. IBPS RRB prelims was held in August and the mains was held in September.

IBPS RRB officer scale 1, 2 & 3 Mains Result 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: “Click here to IBPS RRB officer scale 1, 2 and 3” link will be flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be taken to a new page where you will have to enter your details such as registration number, password (which might be your date of birth or as specified by IBPS), and an image code

Step 4: Your result will be displayed when you click on “Submit” after entering your details

IBPS RRB officer scale 1, 2 & 3 Mains result 2018 will be available till October 21 on the official website. This year, a single exam was conducted for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and III on September 30, 2018.

