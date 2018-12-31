IBPS RRB Office Assistant VI reserve list released, how to check

IBPS RRB Office Assistant VI reserve list 2018: The reserve list for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I (PO), Officer Scale-II and Officer Scale-III has been released on Monday, December 31, 2018. The candidates can check the results through the official website, ibps.in, once released.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant VI results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale I, II, III Mains examinations. The candidates who have applied for the exams can download the IBPS RRB admit card from the official website, ibps.in. This year, IBPS has released a total of 3,312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts.

