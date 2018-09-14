IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018 released, check at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018: The Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 7 IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018: The Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 7

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018: The result of Office Assistant (Clerk) preliminary examination 2018 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — ibps.in. Those clearing the prelims will then have to appear for the mains. IBPS RRB 2018 Office Assistant preliminary exam was conducted on August 19 and 25 and September 1, 2018 and the mains exam for the same will be conducted on October 7, 2018.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale I, II, III Mains examinations. The candidates who have applied for the exams can download the IBPS RRB admit card from the official website, ibps.in. This year, IBPS has released a total of 3,312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the mains exam on September 30.

