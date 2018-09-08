IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018: Clerk result to be released shortly at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018: Those clearing the prelims will have to appear for the mains, on September 30. IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018: Those clearing the prelims will have to appear for the mains, on September 30.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018: The result of Office Assistant (Clerk) preliminary examination 2018 will be released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) soon as per few reports. Once declared, all those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — ibps.in. Those clearing the prelims will then have to appear for the mains. IBPS RRB 2018 Office Assistant preliminary exam was conducted on August 19 and 25 and September 1, 2018 and the mains exam for the same will be conducted on October 7, 2018.

Read | IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims 2018 result declared

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, the result of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) preliminary recruitment exam for scale 1 officers was declared yesterday, on September 7. There were a total of 3312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts. IBPS RRB PO 2018 was conducted on August 11, 12, 18, 2018. All those who will qualify the same will then have to appear for the mains which are scheduled for September 30.

