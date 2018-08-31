IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018 results soon, check at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Results 2018 Date: “We are at the last leg of result preparation, the result is expected to be declared between September 16 and 18. All the students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, ibps.in,” said an official IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Results 2018 Date: “We are at the last leg of result preparation, the result is expected to be declared between September 16 and 18. All the students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, ibps.in,” said an official

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Results 2018 Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Office Assistant Prelims results is likely to be declared in September third week. “We are at the last leg of result preparation, the result is expected to be declared between September 16 and 18. All the students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, ibps.in,” said an official from the IBPS exam cell.

Students clearing the Prelims can take the Mains on September 30. This year, a single exam will be conducted for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II & III on 30th September 2018.

IBPS RRB results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print for further reference.

IBPS RRB admit card 2018: Eligibility criteria

Age limit

For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager): Candidate should be less than 21 years and more than 40 years of age. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1978 and later than 31.05.1997 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): Candidate should be less than 21 years and more than 32 years. candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3, 1986 and later than May 31, 1997 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager): Candidate should be less than 18 years and more than 30 years. i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3, 1988 and later than May 31, 2000 (both dates inclusive)

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Candidate should be less than 18 years and more than 28 years. i.e. candidates should have not been born earlier than June 2, 1990 and later than June 1, 2000 (both dates inclusive)

Age relaxation as per the rules.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2018: Important dates

Online Examination – Main / Single Officers (I, II & III): 30th September 2018

Office Assistant Mains Exam: 7th October 2018

Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant): January 2019.

