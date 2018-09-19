IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main exam admit card released, download at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 7, 2018 IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 7, 2018

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Main examination. All those candidates who had cleared the prelims examination, and will appear for the Mains can download the admit card from the official website — ibps.in. The Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 7, 2018. Earlier, the prelims result was declared on September 14.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The scores of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) preliminary recruitment exam for scale 1 officers has been released on September 18. All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the scores through the official website, ibps.in. Earlier, the result was declared on September 7.

There are a total of 3,312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts. IBPS RRB PO 2018 was conducted on August 11, 12, 18, 2018. All those who will qualify the same will then have to appear for the mains which are scheduled for September 30

