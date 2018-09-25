IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) prelims score 2018 to release today at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk 2018: Selected candidates will have to appear for the main exam IBPS RRB Clerk 2018: Selected candidates will have to appear for the main exam

IBPS RRB Clerk 2018: After releasing the result of office assistant (clerk) preliminary examination 2018, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce the scores today. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — ibps.in. Those who have qualified the prelims examination will then have to appear for the mains.

IBPS RRB 2018 Office Assistant preliminary exam was conducted on August 19 and 25 and September 1, 2018 and the mains exam for the same will be conducted on October 7, 2018.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 score: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The scores of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) preliminary recruitment exam for scale 1 officers has been released on September 18. All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the scores through the official website, ibps.in. Earlier, the result was declared on September 7.

