IBPS RRB exams 2018: The career of RRB officers and their individual duties

Every year the IBPS conducts recruitment examinations for Officers and Office Assistant in the various Regional Rural Banks of India. There are a total of four posts – Office Assistants, Officers (Scale -1, Scale-2 and Scale-3) as per the qualifications and with eligibility criteria candidates can apply for different scale in officer’s grade examinations. The institute has recently issued the notification regarding the job posts of the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB work profile for Officers Scale-1, Scale-2 and Scale-3

Officers in Regional Rural Banks are recruited to the posts in Scale-1, Scale-2 and Scale-3. The experience requirement is different for these posts. The different duties and tasks based on the banks and locations are as follows:

Banking Activities Regulation – The RRB Officer has to perform all the activities that commercial bank officers perform on daily basis. The officer has to handle the books of the bank, help the customer in normal operational procedures, is responsible for public relationship, support other office staff, manage all the functions of the bank like a normal commercial bank and observe that all the activities are happening on time and as planned.

Loans and Credit Facilities – The RRB Officer’s main duty is to provide credit facilities to the people living in rural areas. The officer grants agricultural loan to the farmers after evaluating their papers and documents. The RRBs were established to give banking facilities to the rural people and the officers are responsible for the promotion of different banking facilities among farmers for agricultural development and distribute credit, making the farmers understand the benefits of the credit facilities as per banking norms.

Credit Profile of borrowers – RRB officer evaluates the loan taker and further checks his capacity to pay back the loan to avoid the loans to turn into an NPA (Non Performing Assets) and hence affect the economy.

Public Communication – Officers communicate with the masses and spread the different policies run by bank. They need to promote these among the local farmers and other people. Loan Recovery – Officers need to maintain the official record of borrowings taken by different entities, reminding borrower to repay on time. The recovery of loan also reflects on the profile of RRB officers.

Audit and report generation – RRB officers need to maintain the bank’s annual balance sheet and access the annual reports of the bank, create the audit report of the financial year and they tally it with last year’s report to measure profit. Scheme implementation – Officer implements the scheme of the Central Government for the development of rural areas, managing distribution of the money allotted by Government of India and educate rural people about different banking facilities. Future Promotions and Growth

There is tremendous scope of growth within the job. Scale 1 officers can be promoted to scale 2 officers and scale 2 officers can be promoted to scale 3. Further, scale 3 officers are promoted to regional level positions. There are different salary range and designations for each scale.

The promotion is based upon the performance and experience of the candidates. The bank evaluates the performance of each employee and after their performance evaluation they get the promotion.

Officers Scale-1 is designated as Junior Manager.

Officers Scale-2 is designated as Senior Manager.

Officers Scale-3 is designated as Branch Manager.

