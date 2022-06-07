scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 application process begins: Check how to apply

The last date to apply for the application process is June 27. The Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be conducted on July 18 and will conclude on July 23, 2022.  

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
June 7, 2022 11:19:09 am
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website — ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the application process for the recruitment of office assistants (multipurpose) today. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website — ibps.in

As per the official notice, the online examination for the IBPS recruitment process is scheduled to be tentatively held in August, September, or October 2022. The last date to apply for the application process is June 27. The Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be conducted on July 18 and will conclude on July 23, 2022.  

Read |IBPS RRB PO 2022 notification released; apply before June 27

IBPS RRB Clerk 2022: How to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website — ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Apply online for the CRP- RRBs-Office assistant” available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the ‘click here for new registration’ because candidates have to register themselves first 

Step 4: After the registration process is completed, applicants can proceed toward the application form  

Step 5: Fill the required details and upload the scanned form and documents in the mentioned size

Step 6: Pay the application fees, check the form and click on submit.  

Application fees

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs. 850 as application fees for the Officer (Scale I, II, and III) and other Office Assistants (Multipurpose). SC/ST/PWBD candidates have to pay Rs. 175. 

As per the official notice, the preliminary online examination will be conducted in the month of August and the result will be declared in September 2022. The main or single exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of September or October 2022.

