IBPS RRB 2019 registration begins: How to apply, syllabus, salary, vacancy, exam pattern

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: The registration process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment has started from Tuesday, June 18. The online window for the registration process will be open till July 4, 2019. The interested candidates can apply through the website — ibps.in.

IBPS will select candidates on the basis of preliminary, main followed by interview round. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020.

The candidates who apply for the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) will be provisionally allotted on the basis of marks obtained in the main examination.

For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the main examination and shortlisted candidates from the mains examination will subsequently be called for a common interview.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘click here to apply online for CRP-RRBs’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link for the post you wish to apply for

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 6: Fill details, submit, verify

Step 7: Log-in using the registration number

Step 8: Fill form, upload documents

Step 9: Make payment

IBPS RRB exam 2019: Check section-wise syllabus

The syllabus is divided into three major parts, English (vocabulary, grammar, comprehension), Reasoning (verbal, non-verbal) and general awareness.

Vocabulary: Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling.

Grammar: Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Active/ Passive voice.

Reading comprehension: Theme Detection, Passage completion, Topic rearrangement of passage, Deriving Conclusion.

Verbal Reasoning: Analogy, Classification, Word formation, Statement and conclusions Syllogism, Statement and assumptions, Statement and arguments, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Passage and conclusions, Alphabet test, Series Test, Number, Ranking and time sequence, Direction sense test, Decision making test, Figure series, Input/output, Assertion and reasoning, Sitting Arrangement

Non-Verbal Reasoning: Series test, Odd figure Out, Analogy, Miscellaneous Test.

General Awareness: Current affairs related to national and international issues of last 6 months, Overview of Indian Financial System, History of Indian banking system, Recent credit and monetary policies.

Introduction to National financial institutions like RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC etc and of International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UN etc, Abbreviations and Economic terminologies, Banking Terms, Important Government Schemes on capital & money market.

Quantitative Aptitude: Ratio and proportion, Averages, Time and work, Speed, Distance and time, Mixture and allegation Stocks and shares, Percentages, Partnership, Clocks, Volume and surface Area, Bar & Graphs, Line charts, Tables

Height and Distances, Logarithms, Permutation and combinations, Simple and compound interest, Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Profit, Loss and Discount, Mensuration, Elements of Algebra, Data Interpretation, Pie charts.

IBPS RRB exam 2019: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will be computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. The exam will have three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online registration date: June 18 to July 4

Payment of Fees: June 18 to July 4

IBPS RRB Prelims: August 3, 4 and 11 (Officer Scale 1); August 17, 18 and 25 (Office Assistant)

IBPS RRB Main Exam: Office Assistant (September 29); Officer Scale 1 (September 22)

IBPS RRB Single Exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3: September 22

IBPS RRB Interview: Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3: November

Provisional Allotment: January 2020

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: Application Fees

The candidates can pay application fees from June 18 till July 4. Candidates need to pay Rs 600; for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 100.

