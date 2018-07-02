IBPS RRB 2018: Registration ending today for Officer scale I, II, III and Multipurpose posts

IBPS RRB 2018: There are a total of 5249 vacancies for Office Assistants & 3312 vacancies for Officers Scale I. There are a total of 5249 vacancies for Office Assistants & 3312 vacancies for Officers Scale I.

IBPS RRB 2018: The registration process for recruitment of officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Bank (RRB) under CRP RBs VII will be ending today, on July 2. The application submission procedure began on June 8. The online preliminary examination for Officer Scale is being conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on August 11, 12 and 18 and for the Office Assistant post, it will be conducted on August 19, 25 and September 1. Those who wish to join any of the regional rural banks as Group A officers and Group B officers are required to register for CRP at ibps.in

IBPS RRB recruitment 2018: Application fee

Officer (Scale I, II & III): Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and Rs 600 for all others.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates and Rs 600 for all others.

Age limit:

Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager): The age of the aspirant should be maximum 40 years and minimum 21 years.

Officer Scale- II (Manager): The age of the aspirant should be maximum 32 years and minimum 21 years.

Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager): The age of the aspirant should be maximum 30 years and minimum 18 years.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): The age of the aspirant should be maximum 28 years and minimum 18 years.

How to apply

Candidates can apply online for IBPS RRB recruitment through the official website that is ibps.co.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer, however, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

