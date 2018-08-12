IBPS recruitment 2018: Salary upto Rs 8.94 lakh, apply online before August 24

IBPS recruitment 2018: The selected candidates will get a remuneration upto Rs 8.94 lakh IBPS recruitment 2018: The selected candidates will get a remuneration upto Rs 8.94 lakh

IBPS recruitment 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released a notification inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Research Associate, Deputy Manager (Accounts), Law Officer. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of upto Rs 8.94 lakh. All the aspirants who want to apply have to do so on or before August 24.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 6

Post wise vacancy details:

Research Associate: 1

Deputy Manager (Accounts): 2

Law Officer: 3

The official notification mentioned that the posts of Law Officer may be increased according to time.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Research Associate: The candidates have to possess a post graduate degree/ diploma with a minimum 55 per cent marks from a recognised university or institute.The candidates with experience in the academic research/ Test Development/ Project Management will get preference.

Deputy Manager (Accounts): The candidates should be a Chartered Accountant.

Law Officer: The candidates should hold a 5-year/ 3-year LLB degree after graduation.

Age limit

Research Associate/ Deputy Manager: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 30 years. The candidates’ age should not cross 21 years.

Law Officer: The candidates’ age should not exceed 33 years. The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 21 years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 8,94,175.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination and interview.

Important dates

Commencement of online application: August 10

Last date to submit online application: August 24

Closure for editing application details: August 24

Last date for printing your application: September 8

Online fee payment: August 10 to August 24.

Tentative schedule

Download of call letter: Any day after August 28

Online examination: September 8

Interview/ Group Exercises: September/ October.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, ibps.in, on or before August 24, 2018.

