IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Registration begins at ibps.in

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: The online registration process for the Probationary Officer (PO) examinations has been released by the IBPS. All the students who want to apply can do so through the official website, ibps.in. This year, the preliminary examination for the probationary officer post is likely to be conducted between October 1 to October 7, and the mains examination on November 18. Like every year, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will start the registration process through online mode.

IBPS PO 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the registration process

Step 3: Fill in the details as instructed

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Keep a print out of it for further reference.

Tentative dates of examinations

Download of admit card for preliminary examination: September 2018

Download of call letter for Main Examination: November

Dates of Preliminary examinations: October 1 to October 7, 2018.

Date of Main examination: November 18, 2018

Result of Preliminary examination: October/ November

Result of Main examination: December

Documents required to upload

Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpg file

Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

Thumb impression of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

IBPS PO 2019: Exam pattern

Exam pattern

There will be three sections of total 100 marks each with total one hour time allotted to finish it.

English language: A total of 30 questions will be asked of 30 marks.

Quantitative Aptitude: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked

Reasoning Ability: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world-class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations. The foundation of the Institute is based on the philosophy of Speed, Accuracy and Confidentiality in all its activities and it strives to achieve this through a blend of modern technology and academic expertise.

