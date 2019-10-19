IBPS PO Prelims Day 2 analysis: Paper was moderate, check expert’s analysis

IBPS PO Prelims Day 2 analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the probationary officer (PO) prelims examinations on its second day on Saturday, October 19, 2019. The examination commenced in the morning today and on the basis of the feedback received from the students, the overall level of the exam in the first slot was moderate.

There are three stages of this examination: preliminary, main and personality test. The prelims exam beginning today are only qualifying in nature. The overall selection is done giving 80 per cent weight to the Main and 20 per cent weight to the interview.

IBPS PO Prelims: Check section wise analysis

Quantitative Aptitude

This section (a maximum of 35 questions) was to be attempted in 20 minutes. The difficulty level of this section was high. This time, the questions asked were tricky and calculative, which is a notable change in the question pattern. An attempt above 22 can be considered good here.

Reasoning

Students had to attempt 35 questions in 20 minutes. The difficulty level was moderate but the questions were time-consuming. The increase in the number of puzzle questions was a change this time. An attempt above 24 questions can be considered good.

English Language

A maximum of 30 questions had to be done in 20 minutes. The level of difficulty ranged between easy and moderate. The addition of different question patterns was seen in the exam. An attempt above 22 can be considered good here.

This year, there are 4,336 vacancies spread across the country. Every year, more than 8 lakh candidates apply for this exam to qualify for such vacancies in PSU Banks. The Prelims exam has been scheduled in two batches for 12 and 19 October, 2019, while the Main exam will be held on 30 November 2019. The interviews will be conducted in January/February 2020.

The IBPS Preliminary Examination 2019 commenced last week on October 12. The Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2019.

– Paper analysis by Vijay Jha, academic head banking at ‘Gradeup’

