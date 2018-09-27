Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
IBPS PO prelims admit card 2018 released, download at ibps.in

IBPS PO prelims admit card 2018: The admit card is available to download at ibps.in. The preliminary examinations will be held October 13, 14, 20 and 21

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 4:58:36 pm
IBPS PO prelims admit card 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination on Thursday, September 27. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the call letter through the official website, ibps.in till October 14, 2018.

This year, the preliminary examinations will be conducted on October 13, 14, 20 and 21, and the Main examinations is scheduled to be held on November 18.

IBPS PO prelims admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Examination Scheme

Preliminary exam pattern:

English Language — 30 questions, 30 marks (20 minutes)

Quantitative Aptitude — 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

Reasoning Ability — 30 questions, 30 marks (20 minutes)

Total marks: 100

Main exam pattern:

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude — 45 questions, 60 marks (60 minutes)

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness — 40 questions, 40 marks (35 minutes)

English Language — 35 questions, 40 marks (40 minutes)

Data Analysis & Interpretation — 35 questions, 60 marks (45 minutes)

English Language (Letter writing and essay) — 2 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)

Participating banks

Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Vijaya Bank.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world-class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations. The foundation of the Institute is based on the philosophy of Speed, Accuracy and Confidentiality in all its activities and it strives to achieve this through a blend of modern technology and academic expertise.

