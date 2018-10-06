IBPS PO prelims 2018: Preparation tips and tricks

IBPS PO prelims 2018: The Prelims examination will be held on October 13, 14, 20 and 21. (Image source: pixabay.com) IBPS PO prelims 2018: The Prelims examination will be held on October 13, 14, 20 and 21. (Image source: pixabay.com)

IBPS PO prelims 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is scheduled to conduct the preliminary examination on October 13, 14, 20 and 21, the admit card of which is available to download till October 14, 2018. As per the latest notification, candidates need to solve three sections in the prelims exam within an hour which includes 20 minutes for each section.

Some of you may think how someone can answer 100 questions in 60 minutes; this is where preparation comes into the picture

Finding areas of Improvement – study strategy according to your week areas

Start by taking an IBPS PO Mock test to assess where you stand try to find out the areas in which you think that you are less prepared, try to be more focused and make efforts to improve yourself on those specific areas. For a smooth start, you should prioritize all the important topics of each section on paper, take one topic of each section every day and finish it till the end of the day

Guidance from expert

A good preparation may help you cover the entire syllabus but there will be some topics that might need special attention and detailed explanation, this is the situation where guidance from the experts is required you will need a guide who can make you understand topics better, experts can help you with techniques to handle difficult topics so you should be very clear about every single concept.

Promodoro technique

Use promodoro technique during preparation it is very important to take some short interval between your preparation, it is a healthy habit for any aspirants and very important in time management In this technique you have to divide your studies hours in the gap of 25 minutes and then take a break for 5 minutes.

25 minutes of preparation called a ‘Pomodoro’, after every 4 Pomodoro you need to take 15 minutes break, it will help you in self-assessment and time management.

Subject wise preparation

English:

-It is advisable to divide your time according to the portions and practice accordingly

-Take help of previous year question papers; focus more on comprehension and paragraph completion

-Practices fill in the blanks, cloze test, Para jumbles etc.

Quant:

-Use some short tricks for time management you need to be quick with calculations and understanding of questions

-Data interpretation can be achieved with regular practice, the more sums are practised, the more clear and quick you will be

-During the examination, try to solve inequality, number series simplifications and approximations first it will help you to attempt more questions with time management.

Reasoning

-Time management is very important in reasoning section, better to use timer while practising reasoning

-You should be good at using tricks to solve the reasoning questions quickly and correctly

-Practice more on various types of questions and patterns including direct sense, order and ranking, blood relations, seating arrangements, puzzles etc.

Daily Revision

Revision is a very important technique to complete your preparation for an exam; revision is a perfect way of going through the entire syllabus, revising topic can help to keep in mind some important points, revision is required on daily basis the more you revise the topic you will have more clarity.

Stay calm and stress-free

It is very important to improve concentration and mental ability, being in stress decreases the mental stamina so it is very important to stay calm and free from all kind of stress, try to perform yoga and meditation for some time as that can bring peace to your mind and it will help you in reducing stress during exam time, stay confident, the more you are confident the more you are relaxed.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd