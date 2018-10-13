IBPS PO prelims 2018: Paper was moderate, check section wise complete analysis

IBPS PO prelims 2018: The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 14, 20 and 21 as well and admit cards will be available for download till October 14, 2018 IBPS PO prelims 2018: The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 14, 20 and 21 as well and admit cards will be available for download till October 14, 2018

IBPS PO prelims 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has conducted the preliminary examination for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers on Saturday, October 13. The examination was conducted in four different slots and the experts rated the papers as moderate.

A total of 100 questions have to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, are available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch one mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

How was PO prelims paper: Experts’ take

Mohan Prasad, Mentor, Career Launcher

Slot-I

English language

The English Language section of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018 comprised of questions based on Reading Comprehension, Spot the Errors, Cloze test, fill in the blanks, interchange words and Phrase Replacement. The Reading Comprehension was based on information circulation. The interchanging words questions were having 5 to 6 bold words, which needs to be interchanged to make the sentence meaningful. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude

The Quantitative Aptitude section of IBPS PO Preliminary 2018 saw questions from a variety of topics. Some commonly asked topics were Mensuration, Time Speed and Distance, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Partnership, Age, and Profit, Loss and Discount. This year data interpretation sets contain more number of questions than usual as one set has 6 question and the other one has 7 questions based on it. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult since most of the questions were calculative and hence the questions asked for the approximate value for the answer.

Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Ability section of IBPS PO Preliminary 2018 was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were two sets of Sitting Arrangement questions with persons facing in opposite direction. In Floor Arrangement, name and orders placed were to be arranged on 5 different floors. Directions based set was easy and requires no calculation. No questions based on Syllogism were there in the exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Slot-II

English Language

The English Language section comprised of questions based on Reading Comprehension, Spot the Error, Phrase or Word replacement, Para jumbles, Word usage and Match the statements. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult.

Quantitative Aptitude

The Quantitative Aptitude section saw questions from a variety of topics. Some commonly asked topics were Time Speed and Distance, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Partnership, Probability, Time and work, Percentage and Ratio & Proportion. There were 3 sets of Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate, since most of the questions were calculative and hence the questions asked for the approximate value for the answer.

Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Ability section was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were five different sets of based on various kinds of Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. There were no questions based on Syllogism in this exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult.

Slot-III

English Language

The Reading Comprehension was based on economy. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude

There were 3 sets of Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Ability section was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were four different sets of based on various kinds of Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. There were no questions based on Syllogism in this exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Manoj Sethi, Course Director Bank Exams, TIME

English section

This section has been tagged as ‘Moderate’ by our students.

The lone Reading Comprehension passage was conventional in its presentation, and comprised 5 questions, of which 1 was a vocab question.

Questions on Phrase Replacement comprised a sentence in which a part was in bold font. This was followed by three phrases numbered (I), (II) and (III), from which one of more could be picked from five choices listed below them.

There were 6 questions on the conventional Error Identification pattern.

There were 5 questions on single blank fillers and 6 questions on Cloze test.

A comparatively new question type was posed this year to our test takers. A sentence with four words in bold, and numbered A, B ,C and D was given. A candidate was expected to read and decide if the words in bold were correct per se, or needed any rearrangement. The correct choice was to be picked accordingly.

Reasoning section

This section has been given a ‘Moderate’ tag. There were 20 questions on Puzzles (Linear, Circular, Floor based and on persons sitting around a Rectangular table), which were of moderate level of difficulty. There were five questions each on Coding – Decoding and Symbols and Notations. These questions ranged from easy to moderate. The three questions on Direction Sense were moderate and time-consuming. About 20-22 questions could possibly be solved in 20 minutes.

Quantitative Aptitude:

This section can be rated as moderate and was calculation based. No new question types/pattern of questions were asked in this slot of the exam.

There was no question on Simplifications, Approximations, Data Sufficiency and Data Comparison. There were 10 to 12 questions (2 sets) on Data Interpretation (5-6 questions on Line Graph and 5-6 questions on Bar + Table). Questions online graph were easy to moderate while questions on Bar+ Table were lengthy and calculation based. There were 5 questions each on Wrong number series and Quadratic Comparisons. Questions on Quadratic comparisons were easy to solve whereas questions on Wrong number series were moderate in nature.

Individual questions were 13 to 15 in number. These were a combination of easy, moderate and difficult ones.

A student could, therefore, have solved around 17 – 19 questions in 20 minutes, if he chose judiciously.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 14, 20 and 21 as well and admit cards will be available for download till October 14, 2018.

