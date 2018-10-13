IBPS PO prelims 2018: Paper analysis of slot one

IBPS PO prelims 2018: The examinations will be held on October 14, 20, and 21 and the admit card will be available online till October 14. (Image source: pixabay.com) IBPS PO prelims 2018: The examinations will be held on October 14, 20, and 21 and the admit card will be available online till October 14. (Image source: pixabay.com)

IBPS PO prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS PO) recruitment examinations has started from today, October 13, the examinations will be held on October 14, 20, and 21 and the admit card will be available online till October 14. The first half of the examination has been concluded, and according to the analyst, the paper was moderate.

A total of 100 questions have to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, are available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch one mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

The first session of IBPS PO examination has been concluded, here is the complete paper analysis:

Section

Total questions

Level of difficulty

Good Attempts

Time taken (in minutes)

English Language

30

Moderate

17-19

20

Quantitative Aptitude

35

Moderate-difficult

15-17

20

Reasoning Ability

35

Easy-Moderate

20-22

20

Total

100

Moderate

52-58

60

Sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018:

Subject

General

SC/ST/OBC

English Language (Out of 30)

5-7.5

3-5

Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)

7.5-9.5

5-7

Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)

10-12.5

7-9

Overall Objective Test (Out of 100)

48.5-51.5

OBC: 47.5-50.5

SC: 38-42

ST: 31.5-33.5

English Language:

Topic Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty

Reading Comprehension (Information circulation based): 5

Moderate

Spot the Error (Sentence was divided in 4 parts, 5th option was No error)

6

Moderate-Difficult

Interchange bold words

5

Easy-Moderate

Fill in the blanks (Single FIB)

5

Moderate

Close Test (2 Sets – 5 + 1 – Old Pattern)

6

Easy-Moderate

Phrase Replacement

3

Easy-Moderate

The English Language section of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018 comprised of questions based on Reading Comprehension, Spot the Errors, Cloze test, fill in the blanks, interchange words and Phrase Replacement. The Reading Comprehension was based on information circulation. The interchanging words questions were having 5 to 6 bold words, which needs to be interchanged to make the sentence meaningful. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude:

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty

Number Series (Wrong numbers based)

6

Moderate

Data Interpretation (Line Graph Based )

7

Moderate

Data Interpretation (Table and bar graph based)

6

Moderate

Comparison of Variables: Quadratic Equations

6

Easy-Moderate

Profit , Loss and Discount

1

Moderate

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

1

Difficult

Average

2

Easy – Moderate

Partnership

1

Easy-Moderate

Time, Speed and Distance – Boats and Streams

1

Easy

Algebra – Linear Equation

1

Easy-Moderate

Mensuration (Cylinder based)

1

Easy-Moderate

Age Problem

1

Easy Percentage

1

Moderate

The Quantitative Aptitude section of IBPS PO Preliminary 2018 saw questions from a variety of topics. Some commonly asked topics were Mensuration, Time Speed and Distance, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Partnership, Age, and Profit, Loss and Discount. This year data interpretation sets contain more number of questions than usual as one set has 6 question and the other one has 7 questions based on it. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult since most of the questions were calculative and hence the questions asked for the approximate value for the answer.

Reasoning Ability:

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty

AR (Data Arrangement – 3 variable

5

Moderate

AR (Linear Sitting Arrangement – 4 Peoples facing North- 4 facing South)

5

Easy-Moderate

AR (Floor Arrangement – 2 variables)

5

Easy-Moderate

AR (Sitting Arrangement – Square table/opposite direction)

5

Moderate

Coding-decoding (set based)

5

Easy

Calendar

1

Easy

Directions (Set based)

3

Easy

Mathematical Inequalities

5

Easy- Moderate

Odd One Out (Alphabet based)

1

Easy

The Reasoning Ability section of IBPS PO Preliminary 2018 was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were two sets of Sitting Arrangement questions with persons facing in opposite direction.. In Floor Arrangement, name and orders placed were to be arranged on 5 different floors. Directions based set was easy and requires no calculation. No questions based on Syllogism were there in the exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

