IBPS PO prelims 2018: Paper analysis of slot one

IBPS PO prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS PO) recruitment examinations has started from today, October 13, the examinations will be held on October 14, 20, and 21 and the admit card will be available online till October 14. The first half of the examination has been concluded, and according to the analyst, the paper was moderate.
A total of 100 questions have to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, are available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch one mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.
The first session of IBPS PO examination has been concluded, here is the complete paper analysis:
Section
Total questions
Level of difficulty
Good Attempts
Time taken (in minutes)
English Language
30
Moderate
17-19
20
Quantitative Aptitude
35
Moderate-difficult
15-17
20
Reasoning Ability
35
Easy-Moderate
20-22
20
Total
100
Moderate
52-58
60
Sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018:
Subject
General
SC/ST/OBC
English Language (Out of 30)
5-7.5
3-5
Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)
7.5-9.5
5-7
Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)
10-12.5
7-9
Overall Objective Test (Out of 100)
48.5-51.5
OBC: 47.5-50.5
SC: 38-42
ST: 31.5-33.5
English Language:
Topic Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
Reading Comprehension (Information circulation based): 5
Moderate
Spot the Error (Sentence was divided in 4 parts, 5th option was No error)
6
Moderate-Difficult
Interchange bold words
5
Easy-Moderate
Fill in the blanks (Single FIB)
5
Moderate
Close Test (2 Sets – 5 + 1 – Old Pattern)
6
Easy-Moderate
Phrase Replacement
3
Easy-Moderate
The English Language section of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018 comprised of questions based on Reading Comprehension, Spot the Errors, Cloze test, fill in the blanks, interchange words and Phrase Replacement. The Reading Comprehension was based on information circulation. The interchanging words questions were having 5 to 6 bold words, which needs to be interchanged to make the sentence meaningful. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.
Quantitative Aptitude:
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
Number Series (Wrong numbers based)
6
Moderate
Data Interpretation (Line Graph Based )
7
Moderate
Data Interpretation (Table and bar graph based)
6
Moderate
Comparison of Variables: Quadratic Equations
6
Easy-Moderate
Profit , Loss and Discount
1
Moderate
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
1
Difficult
Average
2
Easy – Moderate
Partnership
1
Easy-Moderate
Time, Speed and Distance – Boats and Streams
1
Easy
Algebra – Linear Equation
1
Easy-Moderate
Mensuration (Cylinder based)
1
Easy-Moderate
Age Problem
1
Easy Percentage
1
Moderate
The Quantitative Aptitude section of IBPS PO Preliminary 2018 saw questions from a variety of topics. Some commonly asked topics were Mensuration, Time Speed and Distance, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Partnership, Age, and Profit, Loss and Discount. This year data interpretation sets contain more number of questions than usual as one set has 6 question and the other one has 7 questions based on it. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult since most of the questions were calculative and hence the questions asked for the approximate value for the answer.
Reasoning Ability:
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
AR (Data Arrangement – 3 variable
5
Moderate
AR (Linear Sitting Arrangement – 4 Peoples facing North- 4 facing South)
5
Easy-Moderate
AR (Floor Arrangement – 2 variables)
5
Easy-Moderate
AR (Sitting Arrangement – Square table/opposite direction)
5
Moderate
Coding-decoding (set based)
5
Easy
Calendar
1
Easy
Directions (Set based)
3
Easy
Mathematical Inequalities
5
Easy- Moderate
Odd One Out (Alphabet based)
1
Easy
The Reasoning Ability section of IBPS PO Preliminary 2018 was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were two sets of Sitting Arrangement questions with persons facing in opposite direction.. In Floor Arrangement, name and orders placed were to be arranged on 5 different floors. Directions based set was easy and requires no calculation. No questions based on Syllogism were there in the exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
