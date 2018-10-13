IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Paper was moderate, check section wise analysis here

IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection commenced the preliminary examination for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers on Saturday, October 13. The examination will be conducted on October 14, 20 and 21 as well and admit cards will be available for download till October 14, 2018.
It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their call letters to the examination centre, which contains details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators.
There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.
The Reasoning Ability section of IBPS PO Preliminary 2018 was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were two sets of Sitting Arrangement questions with persons facing in opposite direction. In Floor Arrangement, name and orders placed were to be arranged on 5 different floors. Directions based set was easy and requires no calculation. No questions based on Syllogism were there in the exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
The Quantitative Aptitude section of IBPS PO Preliminary 2018 saw questions from a variety of topics. Some commonly asked topics were Mensuration, Time Speed and Distance, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Partnership, Age, and Profit, Loss and Discount. This year data interpretation sets contain more number of questions than usual as one set has 6 question and the other one has 7 questions based on it. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult since most of the questions were calculative and hence the questions asked for the approximate value for the answer.
The English Language section of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018 comprised of questions based on Reading Comprehension, Spot the Errors, Cloze test, fill in the blanks, interchange words and Phrase Replacement. The Reading Comprehension was based on information circulation. The interchanging words questions were having 5 to 6 bold words, which needs to be interchanged to make the sentence meaningful. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS PO) recruitment examinations has started from today, October 13, the examinations will be held on October 14, 20, and 21 and the admit card will be available online till October 14. The first half of the examination has been concluded, and according to the analyst, the paper was moderate