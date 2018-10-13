IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Paper was moderate, check section wise analysis here

IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The examination is scheduled to be conducted till October 21 IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The examination is scheduled to be conducted till October 21

IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection commenced the preliminary examination for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers on Saturday, October 13. The examination will be conducted on October 14, 20 and 21 as well and admit cards will be available for download till October 14, 2018.

READ | IBPS PO prelims 2018: Paper analysis of slot one

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their call letters to the examination centre, which contains details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

READ | IBPS PO prelims: Follow these tips before entering exam hall