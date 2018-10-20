IBPS PO October 20 prelims 2018 LIVE: First slot concluded, check paper analysis

IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: Here in detail check paper analysis. Representational Image IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: Here in detail check paper analysis. Representational Image

IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has conducted the preliminary examination for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers on Saturday, October 20. The examination has already been conducted on October 13 and 14, and as per the analyst the paper was moderate.

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their call letters to the examination centre, which contains details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.