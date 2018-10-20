IBPS PO October 20 prelims 2018 LIVE: First slot concluded, check paper analysis
IBPS PO October 20 prelims 2018 LIVE: First slot concluded, check paper analysis
IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: The examination has already been conducted on October 13 and 14, and as per the analyst the paper was moderate
By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 20, 2018 11:53:17 am
IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: Here in detail check paper analysis. Representational Image
IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has conducted the preliminary examination for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers on Saturday, October 20. The examination has already been conducted on October 13 and 14, and as per the analyst the paper was moderate.
It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their call letters to the examination centre, which contains details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
Live Blog
IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: Check paper analysis in detail, latest updates here
IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: Check paper analysis in detail
IBPS PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS PO) recruitment examinations has started from today, October 13, the examinations will be held on October 14, 20, and 21 and the admit card will be available online till October 14. The first half of the examination has been concluded, and according to the analyst, the paper was moderate
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS PO) recruitment examinations has started from today, October 13, the examinations will be held on October 14, 20, and 21 and the admit card will be available online till October 14. The first half of the examination has been concluded, and according to the analyst, the paper was moderate