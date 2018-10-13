IBPS PO prelims 2018: Check paper analysis of slot two

IBPS PO prelims 2018: The examinations will be held on October 14, 20, and 21 and the admit card will be available online till October 14. (Image source: pixabay.com) IBPS PO prelims 2018: The examinations will be held on October 14, 20, and 21 and the admit card will be available online till October 14. (Image source: pixabay.com)

IBPS PO prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS PO) recruitment examinations has started from today, October 13, the examinations will be held on October 14, 20, and 21 and the admit card will be available online till October 14. The second half of the examination has been concluded, and the analyst rated the paper between moderate to average.

A total of 100 questions have to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, are available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch one mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

LIVE UPDATES | IBPS PO Prelims paper analysis

The second session of IBPS PO examination has been concluded, here is the complete paper analysis:

Section

Total Questions

Level of difficulty

Good Attempts

Time taken (in minutes)

English Language

30

Moderate-Difficult

15-17

20

Quantitative Aptitude

35 Moderate

15-17

20

Reasoning Ability

35

Moderate-difficult

17-20

20

Total

100

Moderate-Difficult

52-58

60

Sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018:

Subject

General

SC/ST/OBC

English Language (Out of 30)

5-7.5

3-5

Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)

7.5-9.5

5-7

Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)

10-12.5

7-9

Overall Objective Test (Out of 100)

48.5-51.5

OBC: 47.5-50.5

SC: 38-42

ST: 31.5-33.5

English Language:

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty

Reading Comprehension (Two questions were based on vocabulary.)

7

Moderate

Spot the Error (Out of 4 bold words, one was wrong.)

4

Moderate-Difficult

Phrase/Word replacement

5

Moderate

Word Usage: Meaning of word appropriately used in which sentence.

3 Moderate

Parajumbles

6 Moderate

Match the statements from Column 1 with column 2

5

Easy-Moderate

The English Language section comprised of questions based on Reading Comprehension, Spot the Error, Phrase/Word replacement, Para jumbles, Word usage and Match the statements. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult.

Quantitative Aptitude:

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty

Number Series (Wrong numbers based)

5 Moderate

Data Interpretation (Bar Graph)

5

Moderate

Data Interpretation (Table)

6 Moderate

Data Interpretation (Caselet – Ratio based)

5

Moderate

Comparison of Variables: Quadratic Equations

6

Easy-Moderate

Probability

1

Moderate

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

1

Moderate

Ratio and Proportion

1

Easy – Moderate

Partnership

1

Moderate

Time, Speed and Distance – Boats and Streams

1

Moderate

Time and Work

1

Moderate

Percentage

1

Moderate

Time, Speed and Distance – Average Speed

1

The Quantitative Aptitude section saw questions from a variety of topics. Some commonly asked topics were Time Speed and Distance, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Partnership, Probability, Time and work, Percentage and Ratio & Proportion. There were 3 sets of Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate, since most of the questions were calculative and hence the questions asked for the approximate value for the answer.

Reasoning Ability:

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty

AR (Data Arrangement – Box arrangement)

5

Moderate

AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – facing north)

5

Moderate-Difficult

AR (Data Arrangement – Floor Arrangement)

5

Moderate-Difficult

AR (Circular Seating Arrangement – facing the center)

5 Moderate-Difficult

AR (Data Arrangement – Year/born based)

5

Moderate

Blood relation

2

Easy- Moderate

Mathematical Inequalities

5

Easy- Moderate

Coding – Decoding

1

Easy- Moderate

Alphabet based single questions

2

Easy

The Reasoning Ability section was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were five different sets of based on various kinds of Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. There were no questions based on Syllogism in this exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult.

