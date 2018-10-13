IBPS PO prelims 2018: Check paper analysis of slot two

IBPS PO prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS PO) recruitment examinations has started from today, October 13, the examinations will be held on October 14, 20, and 21 and the admit card will be available online till October 14. The second half of the examination has been concluded, and the analyst rated the paper between moderate to average.
A total of 100 questions have to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, are available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch one mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.
The second session of IBPS PO examination has been concluded, here is the complete paper analysis:
Section
Total Questions
Level of difficulty
Good Attempts
Time taken (in minutes)
English Language
30
Moderate-Difficult
15-17
20
Quantitative Aptitude
35 Moderate
15-17
20
Reasoning Ability
35
Moderate-difficult
17-20
20
Total
100
Moderate-Difficult
52-58
60
Sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018:
Subject
General
SC/ST/OBC
English Language (Out of 30)
5-7.5
3-5
Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)
7.5-9.5
5-7
Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)
10-12.5
7-9
Overall Objective Test (Out of 100)
48.5-51.5
OBC: 47.5-50.5
SC: 38-42
ST: 31.5-33.5
English Language:
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
Reading Comprehension (Two questions were based on vocabulary.)
7
Moderate
Spot the Error (Out of 4 bold words, one was wrong.)
4
Moderate-Difficult
Phrase/Word replacement
5
Moderate
Word Usage: Meaning of word appropriately used in which sentence.
3 Moderate
Parajumbles
6 Moderate
Match the statements from Column 1 with column 2
5
Easy-Moderate
The English Language section comprised of questions based on Reading Comprehension, Spot the Error, Phrase/Word replacement, Para jumbles, Word usage and Match the statements. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult.
Quantitative Aptitude:
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
Number Series (Wrong numbers based)
5 Moderate
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph)
5
Moderate
Data Interpretation (Table)
6 Moderate
Data Interpretation (Caselet – Ratio based)
5
Moderate
Comparison of Variables: Quadratic Equations
6
Easy-Moderate
Probability
1
Moderate
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
1
Moderate
Ratio and Proportion
1
Easy – Moderate
Partnership
1
Moderate
Time, Speed and Distance – Boats and Streams
1
Moderate
Time and Work
1
Moderate
Percentage
1
Moderate
Time, Speed and Distance – Average Speed
1
The Quantitative Aptitude section saw questions from a variety of topics. Some commonly asked topics were Time Speed and Distance, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Partnership, Probability, Time and work, Percentage and Ratio & Proportion. There were 3 sets of Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate, since most of the questions were calculative and hence the questions asked for the approximate value for the answer.
Reasoning Ability:
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
AR (Data Arrangement – Box arrangement)
5
Moderate
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – facing north)
5
Moderate-Difficult
AR (Data Arrangement – Floor Arrangement)
5
Moderate-Difficult
AR (Circular Seating Arrangement – facing the center)
5 Moderate-Difficult
AR (Data Arrangement – Year/born based)
5
Moderate
Blood relation
2
Easy- Moderate
Mathematical Inequalities
5
Easy- Moderate
Coding – Decoding
1
Easy- Moderate
Alphabet based single questions
2
Easy
The Reasoning Ability section was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were five different sets of based on various kinds of Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. There were no questions based on Syllogism in this exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult.
