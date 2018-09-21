IBPS PO pre-exam training call letter released, download at ibps.in

IBPS PO 2018: All the candidates who have applied for the PO examination can download the admit card from the official website, ibps.in, till October 7, 2018. IBPS PO 2018: All the candidates who have applied for the PO examination can download the admit card from the official website, ibps.in, till October 7, 2018.

IBPS PO 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the pre-exam training call letter for the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee examination. All the candidates who have applied for the PO examination can download the admit card from the official website, ibps.in, till October 7, 2018. The training will be held from October 1 till October 7, 2018.

This year, the PO preliminary examinations will be conducted on October 13, 14, 20 and 21, and the call letter for the examinations will be released soon. The Main examinations will be held in November 18.

Examination Scheme

Preliminary exam pattern:

English Language — 30 questions, 30 marks (20 minutes)

Quantitative Aptitude — 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

Reasoning Ability — 30 questions, 30 marks (20 minutes)

Total marks: 100

Main exam pattern:

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude — 45 questions, 60 marks (60 minutes)

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness — 40 questions, 40 marks (35 minutes)

English Language — 35 questions, 40 marks (40 minutes)

Data Analysis & Interpretation — 35 questions, 60 marks (45 minutes)

English Language (Letter writing and essay) — 2 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)

Participating banks

Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Vijaya Bank.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world-class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations. The foundation of the Institute is based on the philosophy of Speed, Accuracy and Confidentiality in all its activities and it strives to achieve this through a blend of modern technology and academic expertise.

