IBPS PO MT 2018 registration ending tomorrow, apply at ibps.in

IBPS PO MT 2018: The common recruitment process (CRPPO/MT-VIII) will be conducted online in two stages — preliminary and mains. The common recruitment process (CRPPO/MT-VIII) will be conducted online in two stages — preliminary and mains.

IBPS PO MT 2018: The registration for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee examination will be ending tomorrow on September 4. The common recruitment process (CRP – PO/MT-VIII) exam will be conducted online in two stages — preliminary and mains. Those who qualify mains will then be called for the interview. Call letter for the prelims will be released in October. Preliminary round will then be conducted from October 13, 14, 20 and 21. Mains will be held in November 18. Applications can be submitted at http://www.ibps.in

Read | IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018 results soon, check at ibps.in

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should be holding a graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 20 years and should not exceed 30 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Participating banks

Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Vijaya Bank.

Examination Scheme

Preliminary exam pattern:

English Language — 30 questions, 30 marks (20 minutes)

Quantitative Aptitude — 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

Reasoning Ability — 30 questions, 30 marks (20 minutes)

Total marks: 100

Main exam pattern:

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude — 45 questions, 60 marks (60 minutes)

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness — 40 questions, 40 marks (35 minutes)

English Language — 35 questions, 40 marks (40 minutes)

Data Analysis & Interpretation — 35 questions, 60 marks (45 minutes)

English Language (Letter writing and essay) — 2 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world-class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations. The foundation of the Institute is based on the philosophy of Speed, Accuracy and Confidentiality in all its activities and it strives to achieve this through a blend of modern technology and academic expertise.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd