IBPS PO mains result 2018 to be released this week at ibps.in

IBPS PO mains result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to release the result for the Probationary Officer (PO) mains examination this week. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can check the result through the official website — ibps.in. The main exam was conducted by the IBPS on November 26, 2018.

Advertising

The IBPS PO exam is being held to fill around 3,500 posts in various banks. As far as the difficulty level is concerned, the main examination of IBPS PO has seen a noticeable rise in the last two years. Last year, the IBPS PO main cut-off was at 52.5 out of a total score of 200. However, this year the cut-offs are expected to rise as the number of posts have dropped.

IBPS PO Main result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘IBPS PO Main Exam Result’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Advertising

The candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination had appeared in the IBPS PO main examination.

IBPS PO: Participating banks

Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Vijaya Bank.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.