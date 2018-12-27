IBPS PO Main score 2018 to release today: How to check at ibps.in

IBPS PO Main score 2018: After releasing the result of Probationary Officers examinations today, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will publish the score today. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, ibps.in.

The candidates who cleared the preliminary examination appeared for the main that was conducted on November 18. The preliminary examination was earlier conducted on October 13, 14, 20 and 21.

IBPS PO Main score 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CRP-PO/MT-VIII-Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees’ flashing on top of the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, click on IBPS PO score

The score has to be calculated based on the number of questions a candidate has for correct in the objective test(s) as well as deducting the negative marking for wrong answers.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number and other details

Step 4: The score will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference

