IBPS calendar 2019: PO, clerk, SO grade I officer exam dates released

IBPS exam calendar 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released calender for recruitment exams to be held in 2019 for several posts including officers, officer assistants, RRBs, CRP etc. According to the calender, the first exam will be for the post of officer scale I and office assistants. The preliminary exam for the same are scheduled to be helf form August 3-4, 2019 and August 11, 17, 18 and 25, 2019. Candidates can check the exam calender on the official website, ibps.in.

Advertising

The IBPS will also conduct single exam for officer scale II and III posts on September 22, 2019 an main exam for the post of office assistants on September 29, 2019. The exam for officer scale I (main) will also be conducted on September 22, 2019, according to the schedule.

In the month of October, the recruitment exam for the post of probation offerice (PO) will be conducted starting from October 12 and ending on October 20, 2019. The exam for Clerks and Specialists officers will held in December, starting from December 7 and December 28 respectively.

According to the official notification, the registration process will be conducted through online mode only and there will be a single registration window for both prelims and mains exams, implying candidates will not have to register again for the main exams.

For registration, candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification given in the advertisement. The detailed advertisements will release later on the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS calender 2019: Documents required

(1) Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(2) Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

(3) Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(4) Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in

the respective advertisement – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.