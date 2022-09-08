scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

IBPS declares results for online preliminary exam of RRB office assistants (multipurpose)

The candidates can check the results on the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

The result came out today, i.e., September 8. It will close on September 14.

The result for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the online preliminary examination of the Common Recruitment Process of Regional Rural Banks (CRP-RRB). The candidates can check the results on the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

The result came out today, i.e., September 8. It will close on September 14. To check the result the candidates will have to enter their credentials and login. It was the preliminary examination for Group ‘B’ office assistants (multipurpose).

How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS– ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link right below the menu. The link reads, “view your result status of online preliminary examination 

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password or date of birth and security captcha

Step 4: Check the result and download for future reference

The preliminary examination was conducted in August. The tentative date for the main examination for office assistants is October 1, 2022.

Read |IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims admit card released; here’s how to download

IBPS is an autonomous body that provides services to all public sector banks, SBI, RBI, NABARD and IBDI. It also provides services to the aforementioned the services are also availed by Regional Rural Banks, LIC, SIDBI, General Insurance companies, Co-operative Banks and many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in non financial sectors, government departments, state owned companies and corporations.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 08:12:13 pm
